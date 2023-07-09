Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.59 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

