Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $3,240,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $298,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,488.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $237.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

