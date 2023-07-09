Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

