Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $513.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

