Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after purchasing an additional 760,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ES stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.