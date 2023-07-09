Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

