Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $296,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

