Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

