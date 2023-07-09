Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,096 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.59.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

