Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 23,379 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 934.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

