Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 36,134 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5,499.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $112.43 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

