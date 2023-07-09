Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 571 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $386.12 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

