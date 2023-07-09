Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

EQIX opened at $772.31 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $793.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $746.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.94. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

