Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $107.55 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

