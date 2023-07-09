Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

