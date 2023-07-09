Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $277.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.70.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

