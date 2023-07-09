Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

