Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.