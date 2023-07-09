Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

