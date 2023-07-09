Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

