Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

