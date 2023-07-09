Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,254 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

HUM stock opened at $430.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.84 and its 200-day moving average is $497.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.63 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

