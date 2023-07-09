Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,407 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.77 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $149.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

