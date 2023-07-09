Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,449 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

