Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,579 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

