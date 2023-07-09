Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,673 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 62.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 188,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

