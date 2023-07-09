Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,579 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

