Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,586 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

