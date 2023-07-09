Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 23,323 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.