Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,749 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $363.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.05 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

