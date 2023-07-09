Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 498 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

