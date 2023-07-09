Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,287 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.