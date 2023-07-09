Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 71,468 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

