Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,717 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

