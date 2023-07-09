Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 948 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.35 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

