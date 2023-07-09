Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

