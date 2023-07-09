Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

