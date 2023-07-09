Financial Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) and Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Kuaishou Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kuaishou Technology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Kuaishou Technology has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 564.23%. Given Kuaishou Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kuaishou Technology is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiverr International and Kuaishou Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.83 -$71.49 million ($1.58) -16.08 Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuaishou Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Kuaishou Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -17.36% -23.92% -6.64% Kuaishou Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiverr International beats Kuaishou Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website. The company also develops and sells entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and others. In addition, it develops software, hardware, and network technology; and offers programming and advertising, internet information, and multimedia information technology services, as well as provides technology development, promotion, and other services. Kuaishou Technology was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

