Financial Comparison: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emerald alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 34.83% -191.13% 10.67% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Emerald has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emerald and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $325.90 million 0.79 $130.80 million $0.28 14.68 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emerald and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

Emerald beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

(Free Report)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.