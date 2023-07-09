Financial Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TuSimple and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 0 0 1.56 Asure Software 1 0 6 0 2.71

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 361.96%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Asure Software.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 65.98 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.91 Asure Software $95.83 million 2.57 -$14.47 million ($0.54) -22.13

This table compares TuSimple and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -10.63% 2.89% 1.03%

Summary

Asure Software beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

