Financial Review: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 1.15 -$43.89 million N/A N/A FormFactor $747.94 million 3.30 $50.74 million $0.28 114.43

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ebang International and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Ebang International.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 3.09% 5.51% 4.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FormFactor beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

(Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.