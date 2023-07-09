Financial Survey: Auddia (AUUD) and Its Rivals

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -96.23% -2,068.85% -217.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.72 Auddia Competitors $997.09 million -$62.68 million -9.09

Analyst Ratings

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 561 3169 4993 76 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

