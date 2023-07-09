Financial Survey: InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) and Its Rivals

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 667 1583 4397 46 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.06%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -18.77 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $119.74 million -$11.59 million 0.60

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -9,970.58% -426.29% -19.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals peers beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.