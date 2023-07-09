First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $183.14

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $183.14, but opened at $190.91. First Solar shares last traded at $190.40, with a volume of 469,555 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,336 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

