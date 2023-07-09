First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 269,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 227,165 shares.The stock last traded at $39.25 and had previously closed at $39.19.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
