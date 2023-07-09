First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 269,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 227,165 shares.The stock last traded at $39.25 and had previously closed at $39.19.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

