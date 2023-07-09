First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 111,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 54,856 shares.The stock last traded at $103.39 and had previously closed at $102.64.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.6984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
