First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 111,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 54,856 shares.The stock last traded at $103.39 and had previously closed at $102.64.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.6984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.