FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.35

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.35 and last traded at $254.25, with a volume of 20859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after buying an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.