Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.72 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

