Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 590,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,968,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.