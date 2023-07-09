Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 2,216 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $69,360.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.82 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
